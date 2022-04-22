ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

7 new early learning collaboratives approved by Mississippi Board of Education

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIp1I_0fHEPxTn00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted on Thursday, April 21, 2022, to add seven new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to the current list of 23 to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students.

The ELC expansion is made possible by $15.4 million in grants from state funds for the 2021-22 school year. Appropriations for ELCs have steadily increased since the 2014-15 school year to a cumulative total of $51 million, including $8 million in 2020-21.

State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright to retire in June 2022

The new ELCs are:

  • Jackson Public Schools – Hinds Early Learning Collaborative
  • Noxubee Early Learning Collaborative
  • Senatobia Early Learning Collaborative
  • Holmes Early Learning Collaborative
  • Leland Early Learning Collaborative
  • Long Beach Early Learning Collaborative
  • Pontotoc Pre-K Partners Early Learning Collaborative  (Pontotoc City only)

The seven new ELCs will serve 2,050 pre-K 4-year-olds in 35 new classrooms and 72 existing classrooms, bringing the total number of ELC students to more than 6,000. The total number of pre-K 4-year-olds served since the 2014-15 school year is more than 21,000.

MDE’s Office of Early Childhood oversees the ELC program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

After some parents raise concerns, Madison County Schools places books in ‘restricted circulation’

Madison County school officials placed more than 20 books in restricted circulation last week following complaints from parents about their contents.  Students must have parental permission to check out one of the restricted books in the district’s elementary, middle, and high school libraries. A team of educators will review the challenged books for “mature content” […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 PRCC students receive STEM award

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Five Pearl River Community College (PRCC) students have been selected to receive the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium STEM Student Stipend Award for 2022. Applicants were selected based on their work completed in the STEM Club as an active member, their coursework at PRCC, service to school & community, and recommendations by […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Senatobia, MS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Learning#Sbe#Elc#Jackson Public Schools#Mde#Office Of Early Childhood
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy