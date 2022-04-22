ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a spin: Biketown offers free rides over Earth Day weekend

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETPwr_0fHEPviL00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is Earth Day and what better way to enjoy this weekend’s warm, sunny weather than a bike ride around Portland. Biketown is offering free rides for trips under an hour from April 22-24.

Despite the free ride, Biketown said “Remember, it’s not the Wild West, so please park responsibly and keep bikes within the service area. Penalties still apply.”

Fun in the sun: 6 things to do in the Portland area this weekend

Over the last year, 22 new stations using recycled material have been installed. The bike-share program is expected to expand even further into North and East Portland .

In the spirit of sustainability, Biketown said some of the older bikes are getting a second go-around up in Canada.

Those planning to take a spin around the Rose City can download the BIKETOWN app .

