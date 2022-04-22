Irrigation tips to lower your water bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — April is typically one of the driest months of the year in the Tampa Bay area, so it is only fitting that it is water conservation month.

Properly-running irrigation systems help you save money on your water bill and help the environment . It’s important to understand that watering your lawn should be second to any rain that falls naturally from the sky.

Paying attention to the forecast to see how much rain our area is expecting over the next few days can help you determine if you can shut off your watering system completely.

Installing a rain gauge can also help you determine how much rain has recently fallen in your backyard. Having a rain sensor and a smart controller on your irrigation system can easily save water as well.

Another helpful tip is to make sure your system is calibrated to only water between a half and three-quarters of an inch at a time to ensure you aren’t overwatering.

Possibly most importantly, inspect the sprinkler systems and heads often for any leaks. Make sure they’re actually pointed at the lawn as well and not the street.

Finally, as rainy season begins, turn off the system completely and let nature take care of your lawn in the summer.

