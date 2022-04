On April 9, 2022, Dalton Phelps “D.P.” Lofton, 77, passed away due to injuries sustained from an aircraft accident. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, JoAnn Mendolia Lofton; two daughters, Amie White of Kerrville, Texas, (Seth) and DeAnna Jones of Natchitoches (Ron); and son, Travis Lofton of Shreveport...