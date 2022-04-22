Brick Days: LEGO Fan Expo

March 27 was the last day for the 2022 Erie Home and Garden Expo. The event began on March 25 with more than 130 local vendors offering a variety of sales and services in time for spring. Mark Concilla, the show promoter from Erie Promotions, said that this annual event is a great opportunity for […]
MASON — Live music is returning to Kings Island. The 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre will include the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995. For the first time, Kings Island will not require concert goers to purchase admission to the amusement park. Concert tickets will...
Fashion caught NFT fever around this time in 2021 and a year hence, creative new ways to approach digital fashion are coming into view. Nike finally revealed what it had in mind when it trademarked “CryptoKicks.” Through Rtfkt, the NFT studio it acquired in December, the sneaker giant released its first wearable metaverse sneakers on Friday, called Rtfkt x Nike Dunk Genesis CryptoKicks.
Comments / 0