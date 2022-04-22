ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PREVIEW: #1 Tennessee prepares to meet Gators in the Swamp

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) - Tennessee will hit the road this weekend to face off against Florida in Gainesville. They enter the weekend series having won three straight games after a series win...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine#Neutral Sites#Drew Beam#Sec Network#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas executes Carl Wayne Buntion, oldest death row inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas' oldest death row inmate was executed on April 21, 2022 for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force.The U.S. Supreme Court had declined a request by Buntion's attorneys to stop his execution.Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy