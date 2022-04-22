ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partner Dishes On Finding Your Ideal Practice

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, I speak with Jodi Warren, a partner at Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld, about a day in the life of a Real Estate, Corporate and Commercial Transactions, and Religious and Charitable Organizations attorney. Jodi shares her biggest career successes...

Quitting Solo Practice Can Be Difficult

Years ago, it was not uncommon for lawyers to stay at law firms for years, if not decades, as they progressed in their careers. Indeed, many law firms invest time and money on associates in the hope that these attorneys will stay at shops for a long time and become part of the fabric of a firm. However, in recent years, it is not uncommon for lawyers to move from firm to firm in search of better salaries, benefits, and other advantageous. I personally worked at four different law firms in the seven or so years I practiced law before starting my own shop. However, solo practitioners may have a difficult time getting back into the associate hiring process, and lawyers should keep this in mind when they decide to begin solo practice.
Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
Travel Influencer Sued for Telling "Increasingly Bold Lies" to Build Her Brand

A travel influencer with more than half a million Instagram followers and more than 207,000 TikTok followers is being sued by the consumer protection group Travelers United over allegations that she told "increasingly bold lies" to amass followers and seduce investors into lucrative sponsorship deals. Cassie De Pecol, a onetime...
This Fitness Platform is your best tech friend for staying in shape

We've all had to make significant adjustments over the past few years, and women with growing families and careers are no different. Hustling to work your ways to the tops of your companies while keeping your kids safe and healthy in the age of viruses and remote school - - there's been little time to focus on health and wellness. That's part of why physical activity as a whole has dropped during the pandemic. Working out at home helps, sometimes.
Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
Giorgio Armani’s Earth Day Initiative Presents a Call to Action With Its “Armani/Values” Launch

Narration and storytelling have always been a part of Giorgio Armani’s brand ethos, captured on his high-fashion runways and in sleek campaign imagery. This spring, the brand has launched its Armani/Values website in celebration of Earth Day, highlighting the ethical, sustainable and green approaches the company has instituted – from past to present.
How Triathlons Inspired Entrepreneur Marie-Pierre Stark-Flora

Click here to read the full article. All founders walk the walk, but Marie-Pierre Stark-Flora, cofounder of Herb + Flora, swims the swim, bikes the bike and runs the run. Stark-Flora, a beauty industry veteran who’s had leadership positions at L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. and Coty, among others, is also an avid triathlete, a personal passion that led to a professional reinvention.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Last January, she and fellow athlete Guillaume Herbette launched Herb + Flora, a skin care brand formulated...
