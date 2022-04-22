CHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 101 near Chualar

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person has died after a crash on Highway 101 near Chualar Friday morning.

CHP-Monterey said they're still investigating and gathering preliminary details on the crash.

It happened around 5:30 on Friday morning and investigators have since opened both lanes of the highway to traffic.

This is a developing story

