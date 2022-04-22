ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chualar, CA

CHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 101 near Chualar

By Victor Guzman
 3 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person has died after a crash on Highway 101 near Chualar Friday morning.

CHP-Monterey said they're still investigating and gathering preliminary details on the crash.

It happened around 5:30 on Friday morning and investigators have since opened both lanes of the highway to traffic.

This is a developing story

The post CHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 101 near Chualar appeared first on KION546 .

KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
