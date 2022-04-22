ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Bucks and Suns look to rebound in pivotal Game 3's

By Griffin Carroll
 3 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the NBA playoffs has had everything we've wanted: comebacks, dominating efforts and close series.

Memphis was the latest team to mount a comeback victory. The Grizzlies were down 25 points in the third quarter on Thursday night before clawing back and taking a 2-1 series lead against the Timberwolves. Meanwhile the Mavs, playing again without Luke Doncic, stunned the Utah Jazz for the second consecutive game to take a 2-1 lead. Luka's return seems imminent and both series look to be capable of going the distance.

Friday's NBA action has three games on the docket, with a few series reaching a critical intersection:

Miami (-1.5) at Atlanta - The Heat took both games in Miami, stifling Hawks star Trae Young in both contests. The series heads to Atlanta, with the Hawks needing a win to keep their postseason hopes reasonably alive. Miami was one of the best road teams all season long, sporting the third-best ATS record in away games. We'll bet on the superior Heat team to cover the spread and win the game.

Milwaukee (-2.5) at Chicago - The Bulls took home what many considered a surprising Game 2 win, and the series is tied as we head to Chicago. The defending champs in Milwaukee have been dealt a tough blow with the loss of Khris Middleton to an MCL sprain. With Middleton out for the rest of the series, and George Hill also out, things are getting dicey for the Bucks. We'll back the home-team to cover the +2.5, Demar DeRozan has been rolling for the Bulls, fresh off a 41-point outing.

Phoenix (-1.5) at New Orleans - It's unfortunate that injuries to stars is headlining much of this round, as Devin Booker has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. The series is tied 1-1, with the onus of the top-seeded Suns success now lying with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton. Even without Booker, Phoenix is deeper than New Orleans. Expect a big game from the rest of this Suns lineup, bet on this team to cover the 1.5-point spread.

In Other News

Deebo wants out. Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from San Francisco, citing his usage as a RB as a detriment to his relationship with the team and wanting to be closer to his South Carolina home town. The Jets and Colts are the betting favorites to land the star receiver, although the 49ers have been pretty staunch they are not moving the star WR. Whoever gets Samuel will have to shell out a big contract, and the Jets have the space to pull it off. This is one to monitor prior to the draft next Thursday, New York has two first round picks.

Luka set to return in Game 4. The Mavericks are surprisingly up two games to one over the Utah Jazz, an effort done entirely without their best player Luka Doncic. But his return is imminent in surely what will be a welcome sight for Mavs fans. You can bet on Dallas winning the series at -215, if you don't mind laying some extra juice.

Holmgren makes his decision. Star Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren has declared for the NBA draft, and Holmgren figures to be one of the first selections in June. Holmgren brings a mixture of three-point shooting, athleticism and shot-blocking skills that may cause teams to fall in love with his potential. We like the idea of betting Holmgren to be the first pick in the draft at +140 on DK, he has everything you'd want in a prospect, especially for teams needing long-term pieces, such as Orlando, Houston and Detroit.

