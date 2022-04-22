ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Overnight showers, storms to make way for nice Saturday in Big Rapids

By Scott Nunn
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Looking up at several deciduous trees against a partly cloudy sky. (Chris Jongkind/Getty Images)

The shift in weather Friday afternoon in Big Rapids is forecasted to be short-term, with Saturday's weather promising to be enjoyable.

National Weather Service data showed rain would move into the region around 3 p.m. April 22, with an overall chance of precipitation around 60%.

The overnight forecast showed thunderstorms were possible after 11 p.m. with overnight lows around 43° and winds increasing to around 15 mph with occasional gusts of 25 mph.

While Saturday may start out wet, the NWS forecasts the rain to move out of the area before 8 a.m. when it should be partly cloudy with a daytime high near 77°.

Showers may move back through the area Sunday, with a chance of precipitation around 60%. Sunday should see a high temperature around 71°, and there is a chance of wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

