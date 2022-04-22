ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPS School Board unanimously approves 4.7% pay increase for school staff

By Amanda Becker
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A raise was approved for all Milwaukee Public Schools staff at Thursday night's board meeting. Members unanimously approved the 4.7 percent pay increase for all employees, from kitchen staff to teachers. All employees will see the pay increase on their checks beginning July 1, 2022....

cbs58.com

Comments / 6

Sapphire relaxed hair
1d ago

This is great News The Teachers and all other MPS employees have NOT had a raise in over 10 yrs could be more.So Praise God for a Blessing well done And hope and pray that they will be able to get a pay raise with each calendar This year.

Reply
2
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mps School Board#Cbs#Milwaukee Public Schools#District 5#District 1#District 7 Board
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Special Election Called For Northside Aldermanic Seat

Want to run for alderman? At least one Common Council seat will appear on the fall ballot. A special election was called Wednesday by Common Council President Jose G. Perez to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The newly-elected mayor represented the city’s second council district from 2016 until winning a special election to serve as mayor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Black Voice News

Weingart Foundation Board of Directors Welcomes New Members

The Weingart Foundation, a private grantmaking organization that partners with communities across Southern California to advance racial justice, this week welcomed Katie Nguyen Kalvoda, founder and CEO of G3 Ventures; Michael Tubbs, founder of EPIC and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and former Mayor of Stockton; and Jacqueline Waggoner, President, Solutions Division, Enterprise Community Partners, to its Board of Directors.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
TMJ4 News

MPS students, MCTS riders react to reinstated mask mandate

Just one day after mask-wearing was made optional in Milwaukee Public Schools and on Milwaukee County buses, the school district and transit system announced they'll mandate masks once again. The timing has some people questioning how well-thought out these decisions are.
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
LocalNewsMatters.org

State shelves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for K-12 students until at least 2023

California will not require K-12 students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least 2023, state public health officials said this week. The California Department of Public Health said in a statement Thursday that COVID vaccines will not be required for students until at least July 1, 2023, provided that they are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children under age 16 before then.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy