York County, PA

Baby found dead in York County

By CBS 21 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Pa. — On April 21, between 12:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State...

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA

