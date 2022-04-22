Baby found dead in York County

RED LION, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in York County. On April 17 just before 9:00 a.m., the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of S. Pine St. in Red Lion for a report of two people found dead in a home.
A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police. "At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the six people killed inthe March pileup on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Two of the victims are from Carlisle, Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police said the deceased are:. Rita Matos, 40, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Edward Ramos, 43, of Carlisle,...
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of...
A woman in Pennsylvania is in a hospital after she was beaten with a baseball bat. WPXI is reporting that Nicole Moore left her toddler in a car unattended while she was in an apartment building. During this time Tiara Stout, was recording the 3-year-old child that was left alone. Witnesses say that Moore was […]
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
Officials confirmed a body found in an SUV that was submerged in a Pennsylvania creek is James Amabile, who had been missing since 2003, CBS Philly reports. The SUV and body were discovered earlier in March by a group of YouTube volunteer divers who have helped crack cold cases around the country.
A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
A young man and woman were killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide Sunday, April 19 in the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports.Raven Ramos, 21, stabbed Victoria Nieves, 19, multiple times before stabbing and killing himself during an argument inside a Fountain Hill home on South Bergen Street o…
Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
A body has been found in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, according to emergency dispatchers. The body was spotted in the river near Middletown around noon on Monday, Apr. 18, according to Dauphin County Emergency management. Rescue crews were called to the scene to assist with retrieving the body from...
A Philadelphia toddler whose father used him as a human shield during a 2019 shooting that stemmed from a drug deal has died. During a Thursday press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the death of 3-year-old Yaseem Jenkins "a tough moment." Krasner revealed his office believes the child's...
