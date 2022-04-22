ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington man drowned puppies in bathtub, police say

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is under arrest after he reportedly told police that he drowned two puppies in his bathtub after adopting them from the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

Connor David Alexander Lappin, 29, faces two counts of torturing a vertebrate animal and two counts of killing a domestic animal. All are Level 6 felonies.

According to court documents, Lappin had been overheard nonchalantly talking in detail about how he’d killed the adopted puppies. An associate of Lappin’s even reportedly stated that she believed Lappin sexually assaulted the dogs before killing them in his bathtub.

When police spoke to Lappin, he initially claimed the most recent puppy he’d adopted from the Monroe County Animal Shelter had run away. When questioned further, police said Lappin admitted to purposely and intentionally killing two puppies between winter 2021 and February 2022.

Court documents state that Lappin told police he’d drowned each of the puppies in his condo’s bathtub. Afterward, Lappin poured bleach on the animal’s bodies, wrapped them up and took them to the two different woods where he buried their corpses.

Lappin told police he had killed each puppy approximately one week after adopting them. When asked why he killed the animals, Lappin reportedly blamed his use of methamphetamine.

Lappin was already in jail when police spoke to him having been arrested and charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor battery in an unrelated case just five days prior. Court documents reveal that police went and spoke to his parents about the allegations and came to learn they were already aware that their son had killed the animals.

A booking photo of Lappin was not made available at the time of publishing.

