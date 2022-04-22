ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Ford F-150 Is a “Far Cry” From the 2022 Ram 1500

By Maeve Rich
 3 days ago
The 2022 Ram 1500 vs the 2022 Ford F-150: can Ford's most popular truck...

Comments / 68

Casey Cloer
3d ago

I think the person that wrote this must be I dodge fanatic. yeah the low end version Dodge and Ford are about the same. but when you move up to the top of the line diesels the Ford is like a locomotive only gaining more power the longer it runs. the Dodgers no slouch but it can't keep up to the thousand pounds of torque the Ford produces

Henry Rodgers
3d ago

Somehow it strikes me as funny to put such emphasis on comfort among pickups. City people are delicate flowers, I guess. Power , durability, reliability are among important factors but comfort? Perhaps a limousine would be a better fit.

David Bolander
3d ago

Apart from who they like better, this article is full of inconsistencies. Wow, what a terrible writer.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

