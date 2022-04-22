ASP Investigating four homicides a mile apart

STONE COUNTY, Ark ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Investigation of the deaths in two homes about one-quarter of a mile apart is underway, according to Stone County authorities.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the deaths of four people as independent cases, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

All four victims appear to have died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to ASP.

At about 2 p.m. April 21, Stone County deputies responded to a home south of Mountain View, where the bodies of a woman and her son were found by a family member.

The victims at the first crime scene were identified as Shirley Watters, 77, and James Watters, 55.

About eight hours later, agents were called to a second crime scene located north of the Watters residence at 5474 Arkansas Highway 5.

William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife Sharon, 72, were discovered dead in their home also from suspected gunshot wounds.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory has not confirmed the manner of death or an approximate time of death.

