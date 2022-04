Michigan Wolverines sophomore big man Hunter Dickinson has announced he will return to the program for his junior year. He was being mocked in the 2022 NBA Draft somewhere in the second round and with college basketball NIL deals the best decision for him seemed to be returning to college basketball. With this news, he will be a preseason favorite to win Big Ten Player of the Year and should have a great junior year with the Wolverines. Perhaps he can get a better look in the 2023 NBA Draft.

