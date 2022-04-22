ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

April 22, 2022

By Chinta Strausberg
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis and Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan announced the 2022/23 Season on April 19, 2022.... YWCA of NWI partnership to host 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference. The Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. is partnering with the YWCA of...

CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Mexico

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Mexico, deaths attributable to […]
WTHR

Hoosiers, some politicians push to legalize marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Hoosiers, including some politicians, came together to argue their case for legalizing marijuana in Indiana. It's all part of a statewide cannabis tour that kicked off Wednesday at the American Legion Post 34 on the north side of Indianapolis. Veterans shared stories of how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney General Raoul: Illinois receives over $800 Million from tobacco manufactures

Attorney General Kwame Raoul Friday, April 22, announced Illinois has received more than $804 million from tobacco manufacturers as part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA). In addition to receiving its annual MSA payment, more than $258 million, Illinois has also received more than $546 million tobacco manufacturers were recently required to release. The funding had previously been withheld from annual MSA payments to the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot Announces $12.5 Million In Transportation Cost Relief

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses, making Chicago the first and largest major city in the country to do so. Chicago Moves aims to help combat spiking costs of gas and rising inflation by providing $12.5 million in relief funding for disadvantaged Chicagoans. The program will be comprised of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Money Is Coming To Indiana Residents Over Next Few Weeks

counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) For most individuals in Indiana, some cash is soon coming your way. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Democrats blunt about marijuana legalization

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States. Fresh Thyme City Market was one stop on their statewide "Cannabis Tour." Previous attempts to legalize marijuana for medicinal or recreational use flamed out at the state and federal level.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Life and Legacy of the Late Mayor Harold Washington Honored During April 12th 100th Birthday Centennial Celebration at Harold Washington Library

To many Chicagoans who loved, respected, and admired the late Mayor Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black chief executive, it’s still hard to believe that he died of a fatal heart attack the day before Thanksgiving, thirty-five (35) years ago on November 25, 1987 in his City Hall office. Had he lived, the late beloved Mayor would have turned one-hundred this year on April 15, 2022. In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Mayor Loris Lightfoot has partnered with the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) to honor his profound life and legacy at a gala “2022 The Year of Harold” reception and program on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the namesake Harold Washington Library, 400 South State Street in the 9th Floor Winter Garden. Event Co-Chairs include Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder /civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: March, 2022

Biden administration announces largest-ever oil reserve release. The White House on Thursday, March 31, announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a... Lawmakers pass ban on withholding college transcripts. Crusader Staff - March 31, 2022 0. By PETER HANCOCK...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

State acts to partially retire unemployment debt

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of the state’s outstanding $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The measure, an amendment to Senate Bill 2803, also included over $1.4 billion...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Airport Authority chairman to address chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce recently announce the guest speaker for their monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon Pete Visclosky, Chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority (GCIAA), on Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:00 Noon, at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Council Oak Steak House, 5400W. 29th Avenue, Gary. Pete Visclosky, the...
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Democrats stop in South Bend to promote legalizing marijuana in 2022

Indiana Democrats are making marijuana legalization a centerpiece of their 2022 campaign. U-S Senate nominee Tom McDermott blazes up with supporters in a new campaign ad shot across the state line in Illinois. He and secretary of state candidate Destiny Wells kicked off a seven-city, five-day tour in Indianapolis, calling on Indiana and the federal government to make marijuana legal.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Fleeing Felon Caught After Dangerous Chase in Illinois State

Fleeing Felon Caught After Dangerous ChaseIllinois State Police. A Lake County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Unit officer observed a red Dodge Charger exceeding the posted 30 mph speed limit near Georgia Street and E. 40th Avenue in Gary. The vehicle had an expired Illinois license plate. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee.
ILLINOIS STATE
