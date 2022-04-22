Two local schools to compete in state quiz bowl finals Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay boys tennis team is just about set to face some of the State’s best in the Orlando area this week! The group of five Tornadoes, seniors Jake Chapman, Zach Cox, Santi Granducci and Jake Harbison, and freshman Connor Seaberger, finished as the runner up in 2A district one to South Walton. They then went on the road to Gainesville and beat Eastside 4-3, that’s in five singles and two doubles matches. They followed that up late last week with a win at south Walton in the region final, also by a score f 4-3. That has the Tornadoes heading to the State Tournament in the Orlando area tomorrow, to compete with 7 other 2A teams for team and individual state championships. We’ve been unable to confirm when the last time any bay boys tennis team has made it to State, of if at all? Suffice it to say getting this far is a big deal!

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO