Arkansas State

Two local schools to compete in state quiz bowl finals Saturday

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams from 14 schools, including two from north central Arkansas, will compete for state titles and scholarship money Saturday. Norfork and Mountain View will be taking part in the the finals of the “Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2022”. Mountain View’s match in the finals for class 3A against...

