High Wind Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel, Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 30 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.4 feet on 03/02/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO