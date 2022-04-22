ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man shot by Buffalo police on Hertel Avenue indicted

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pg7Pw_0fHEEkZb00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was recently shot by Buffalo police has been indicted on four counts of menacing a police officer.

On March 14, shortly after 4:30 a.m., four police officers responded to an apartment on Hertel Avenue near Shoshone after receiving a call about an alleged threat.

The caller, Dominique Thomas, 30, told police that someone was threatening to kill him, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

When police arrived at the scene, they say Thomas was standing in the stairwell, holding a large knife. The scene eventually moved out toward the street after officers left the building in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“The defendant is accused of intentionally placing the officers in reasonable fear of physical injury or death by displaying the knife and refusing multiple orders by police to drop the weapon,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

“When the defendant allegedly ran toward the officers with the knife in hand, he was subsequently shot multiple times by the two of the police officers,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Following this incident, Thomas was taken to ECMC, where he continues to receive treatment. None of the officers were injured.

The officers who discharged their weapons were later identified as Phillip Edwards, who has been with the police department since 2015, and Michael Ramos, who joined in 2020. Edwards and Ramos were not armed with stun guns at the time of the incident.

Since the incident, they have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

After his initial arraignment, Thomas underwent forensic examinations by two doctors. He was found to be competent to proceed. Another psychiatric evaluation was requested and granted on Friday.

If convicted, Thomas could spend up to seven years in prison. He’s scheduled to return to court on June 15.

While this is ongoing, Thomas is also scheduled to be back in court for another matter before then. The separate charge he faces is third-degree menacing.

In August 2020, Thomas allegedly threatened to kill his doctor after receiving treatment at ECMC. Regarding that case, he’ll be back in court on May 9 for a pre-trial conference.

Thomas is being held without bail in relation to the March incident.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal shooting Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the 3200 block of Baily Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries appeared “serious […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Prison#Ecmc
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Chippewa Falls police patrol schools as 10-year-old’s killer remains at large

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy