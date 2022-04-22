ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $87.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $468.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.2 million.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

