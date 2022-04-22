French center Ismael Kamagate declares for 2022 NBA draft

Photo by Victor Joly/Abaca/Sipa USA

Ismael Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 center with Paris Basketball in France, will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Kamagate, who was born in Paris, is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 65% shooting from the field in 30 games. He produced one of his finest performances of the season on April 19, recording 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

The 21-year-old is considered a potential first-round pick this year given his ability to work down low and protect the paint. He has great athleticism and projects to be great in transition and in pick-and-roll situations.

Kamagate figures to be an attractive option for teams looking to add rim protection to their roster. He flourished in that role in France and proved highly efficient in the paint. He could hear his name called late in the first round as a result.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!