New Orleans, LA

Suns vs. Pelicans: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Game 3

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Pelicans tied the series at one on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram led the way with 37 points during the 125-114 victory. He added 11 rebounds and nine assists, finishing just shy of his first career triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Suns lost Devin Booker in the second half due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He is expected to miss at least Games 3 and 4 as the series shifts to New Orleans. Phoenix went 8-6 without Booker in the lineup during the regular season.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Friday, April 22
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Suns -1.5
  • Money line: Pelicans +105, Suns -130
  • Over-under: 216.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • C Deandre Ayton
  • G Cam Johnson
  • G Chris Paul

New Orleans Pelicans:

  • F Brandon Ingram
  • F Jaxson Hayes
  • C Jonas Valanciunas
  • G Herb Jones
  • G C.J. McCollum

