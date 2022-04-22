Foundation Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Sony Pictures has offered some major updates to its release calendar for the next two years on a quiet Wednesday night, announcing a few movies have been delayed and that some others now officially have release dates. Among those that have planted their flag for the future is The Equalizer 3, the third film in the reboot of the classic TV property starring Denzel Washington. The next film in the series is now scheduled to debut in theaters on September 1, 2023. Should the film hope to arrive on that date it would mean production needs to begin before the end of the year, something that the Academy Award-winning actor previously revealed was happening.

