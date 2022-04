NORRISTOWN — Masking. Social distancing. Quarantining. Personal protective equipment. Remote learning. Zoom meetings. What will those terms evoke for post-COVID generations?. Staffers at Historical Society of Montgomery County hope their Hindsight 2020 Collection Project will provide context for future reflections about today’s pandemic. To that end, they’ve put out a call for photos and written materials that illustrate or describe the lifestyle changes that have become commonplace since March 2020 and are looking to archive these items in a digital library.

