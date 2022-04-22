Road closures planned for Rock 'n' Roll races this weekend

As runners take their marks for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll races on Saturday, road closures will impact drivers and residents all across the urban core of Nashville.

Road closures will begin early Saturday morning.

Closures at 3 a.m.:

Broadway

Between Second and 13th Avenue

Demonbreun

Between Second and Eighth Avenue

Seventh through 10th Avenue

Closures at 5 a.m.:

Second through Eighth Avenue

Division Street

11th Avenue in The Gulch

Lifeway Plaza area

Rosa Parks Boulevard

Jefferson Street

Fifth through Seventh Avenue

James Robertson Parkway

Woodland Street bridge

Closures at 5:45 a.m.:

17th and 16th Avenue in Music Row

Belmont Boulevard

12 Avenue S.

Wedgewood Avenue, west of 12th Avenue

Woodland Street

S. 10th Street

Russell Street

Fatherland Street

S. Fifth Street

Davidson Street

The marathon will kick off at 7:20 a.m. at Eighth Avenue and Broadway. The route will take runners through Music Row, 12 South, The Gulch, Germantown and the Shelby Bottoms, ending on the east side of the Cumberland River near Nissan Stadium.

As the runners move through the route, there will be rolling reopenings. Crews hope to reopen all major roads by 2:15 p.m.