Road closures planned for Rock 'n' Roll races this weekend
As runners take their marks for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll races on Saturday, road closures will impact drivers and residents all across the urban core of Nashville.
Road closures will begin early Saturday morning.
Closures at 3 a.m.:
- Broadway
- Between Second and 13th Avenue
- Demonbreun
- Between Second and Eighth Avenue
- Seventh through 10th Avenue
Closures at 5 a.m.:
- Second through Eighth Avenue
- Division Street
- 11th Avenue in The Gulch
- Lifeway Plaza area
- Rosa Parks Boulevard
- Jefferson Street
- Fifth through Seventh Avenue
- James Robertson Parkway
- Woodland Street bridge
Closures at 5:45 a.m.:
- 17th and 16th Avenue in Music Row
- Belmont Boulevard
- 12 Avenue S.
- Wedgewood Avenue, west of 12th Avenue
- Woodland Street
- S. 10th Street
- Russell Street
- Fatherland Street
- S. Fifth Street
- Davidson Street
The marathon will kick off at 7:20 a.m. at Eighth Avenue and Broadway. The route will take runners through Music Row, 12 South, The Gulch, Germantown and the Shelby Bottoms, ending on the east side of the Cumberland River near Nissan Stadium.
As the runners move through the route, there will be rolling reopenings. Crews hope to reopen all major roads by 2:15 p.m.
