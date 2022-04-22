SWAT prepares to enter Pasco home after one brother allegedly stabbed another

PASCO, Wash. — SWAT teams are preparing to enter a residence near N 6th Ave & W Bonneville St in Pasco where a man accused of stabbing his brother has barricaded himself inside. Authorities at the scene say he refuses to comply with police, who have been at the scene for several hours.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department, who confirmed the incident began around 6:55 a.m. on Friday, April 22. The victim, an adult male whose identity has not been publically revealed at this time, was taken to a nearby hospital for his wound. His current condition is unclear, according to Sgt. Pruneda.

After the stabbing, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the residence, where Pasco police officers have tried making contact with him several times. It is unclear if the suspect is currently armed, or what they may be armed with.

Law enforcement at the scene of the incident has reason to believe that a child under the age of 10 is with the suspect inside of the residence.

Therefore, the on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT crews have been deployed to the home, where they are preparing to force entry as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning. A drone unit has been deployed so that local law enforcement can survey the area and watch in case the suspect attempts to flee.

Since police have reason to believe this was a domestic dispute between brothers, they have no reason to believe there is a present danger to the public. While this is being investigated as an isolated incident, law enforcement asks that community members steer clear of the area.

Pasco police officers, Tri-City Regional SWAT Teams, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are amongst the law enforcement on-site.

