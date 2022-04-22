ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

New details about woman shot and taken to Mobile fire station

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released more details about a shooting that wounded a woman.

Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Thursday, April 21 for a report that a woman had driven herself to the station with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Government Boulevard and Azalea Road. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle when a person pulled up next to them and started shooting at their vehicle.

Officers later determined the woman was taken to the fire station by her boyfriend, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

