New details about woman shot and taken to Mobile fire station
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released more details about a shooting that wounded a woman.
Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Thursday, April 21 for a report that a woman had driven herself to the station with a gunshot wound.ALEA confirms cause of sunken semi near Dolly Parton bridge, delays on I-65
Officers said they determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Government Boulevard and Azalea Road. The woman was a passenger in the vehicle when a person pulled up next to them and started shooting at their vehicle.
Officers later determined the woman was taken to the fire station by her boyfriend, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0