ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Got Storm Damage? Bolivar Wants To Know

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — The city of Bolivar wants to know if you received...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 2

Related
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend

Happy Earth Day! The Earth definitely showed off for the Ozarks today with gorgeous weather! Tonight will be great for outdoor activities as temperatures will be mild through the evening and overnight. More clouds will fill in tonight but will slowly clear out tomorrow. Calm Saturday then storms by evening.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bolivar, MO
Bolivar, MO
Government
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bails on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA
KSNT News

How a dropped phone became a Garden City power outage

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tennis Ball#Golf Ball#Heavy Rain#Ktts News
KTTS

Traffic Slowdowns In Springfield This Week

The city of Springfield starts a new traffic project this week aimed at slowing down traffic in the Parkcrest Neighborhood. Public Works crews plan to test out some temporary elements to see how a permanent installation will perform.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Rain Over The Weekend, But Not As Much As Expected

(KTTS News) — One to two inches of rain fell across the Ozarks over the last 72 hours. The National Weather Service says the heaviest amounts were south of Springfield. Lampe reported 2.26 inches, while Branson got 1.8 inches. Washburn had 1.7 inches and Cassville 1.5. Springfield got 1.1...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy