Got Storm Damage? Bolivar Wants To Know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Severe thunderstorms and a tornado touchdown swept through Southwest Missouri this Thursday, bringing rain and hail to the area. Storm damage battered residents throughout the area, from homes to cars. Viewers sent in their photos to KOLR10: Seeing storm damage in your area? Send in your photos!
Happy Earth Day! The Earth definitely showed off for the Ozarks today with gorgeous weather! Tonight will be great for outdoor activities as temperatures will be mild through the evening and overnight. More clouds will fill in tonight but will slowly clear out tomorrow. Calm Saturday then storms by evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Warning for several counties in southwest Missouri. The following counties are under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m. :. Greene, MO. Dallas, MO. Polk, MO. When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bails on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Before dark Thursday evening individuals were attempting to move a mobile home from recently sold property. The new property owners had given a deadline to have the mobile home removed, it was today. As individuals were moving the mobile home it became disabled, at the...
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was […]
TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
The city of Springfield starts a new traffic project this week aimed at slowing down traffic in the Parkcrest Neighborhood. Public Works crews plan to test out some temporary elements to see how a permanent installation will perform.
(KTTS News) — One to two inches of rain fell across the Ozarks over the last 72 hours. The National Weather Service says the heaviest amounts were south of Springfield. Lampe reported 2.26 inches, while Branson got 1.8 inches. Washburn had 1.7 inches and Cassville 1.5. Springfield got 1.1...
Comments / 2