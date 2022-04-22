ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police issue fines for 'bring your own booze' Downing Street party, according to reports

By Catherine Neilan
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson speaking in India Friday

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • The Met Police have issued fines for another lockdown-busting party at Downing Street, ITV reported.
  • Around 40 staffers are said to have attended the May 2020 BYOB party, which Boris Johnson has admitted joining.
  • Number 10 told Sky News the prime minister had not received a fine currently.

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly dished out another round of partygate fines, this time related to a BYOB party during COVID-19 lockdown that Boris Johnson attended.

The new fines come just hours after MPs voted for a Commons-led probe into the affair .

ITV's Anushka Asthana tweeted that she had heard "police fines are landing into people's inboxes relating to the garden event on May 20th 2020 - the BYOB event - that Boris Johnson did go to."

She added: "Sources tell me some [No. 10] officials have received emails."

The May 20 party was the infamous event organised by Johnson's former Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, which some 40 people attended.

A leaked email from Reynolds to around 100 Downing Street staffers revealed him inviting people to "make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening".

He added: "Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

Reynolds was one of several aides who left Number 10 earlier this year , as the prime minister looked to cling onto power.

Johnson attended the event briefly, he admitted in January, telling MPs he "believed implicitly that this was a work event" .

Number 10 did not respond to a request for comment but a spokesperson told Sky News that Johnson had not received a fine for the May 20 event.

The prime minister has received one fixed penalty notice (FPN) for a lockdown-busting birthday party thrown in his honour, and has vowed to reveal if he is handed any more.

A spokesman for the Met Police told Insider: "It was widely reported yesterday that we wouldn't be providing updates until after the local elections in May.

"That, together with the fact that we haven't given specific figures for the number of FPNs for specific events, means we don't have anything to say about these reports."

He added: "Whilst the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after 5 May."

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

