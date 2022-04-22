Colonie EMT arrested on child pornography charges

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who works as an EMT for Colonie EMS has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Colonie Police Department said Tyges Besch, 27, of Colonie, was arrested on April 21.

Police said a search warrant was executed at Besch’s home after the New York State Police Internet Crimes against Children Task Force received a tip. Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined forensically for more evidence.

According to police, Besch has been working for Colonie EMS for 2.5 years. He was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest. Police said they found no connection between his employment and the charges.

Besch was charged with two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, which is a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and released under the supervision of probation. Besch is due back in court on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Police said the investigation uncovered no known victims at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754. If you would like to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to the Crimestoppers website .

