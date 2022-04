Driving down Granada Avenue in University Park, you can’t help but notice the cornucopia of types and styles of homes. There are single-family one-stories from the ’50s, townhomes, duplexes, and quadplexes from the ’70s and ’80s, some Mansard styles, ’00s transitionals, and ultra-modern homes built in recent years — all within two noncongruous blocks that make up Granada. (There’s a little shimmy you have to make when you cross High School Ave.) These two blocks of Granada are sandwiched between two of the most recognizable institutions in Dallas — SMU and the Dallas Country Club — and in decades past, attached homes here were popular spots for SMU staff and faculty to live.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO