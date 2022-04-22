Waffles, bacon & a meeting of mayoral candidates?

CHICAGO — Two of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics were spotted breaking bread at a popular Mt. Greenwood breakfast restaurant this morning.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15 th Ward) tweeted a mouthwatering photo of waffles capped by strawberries and whipped cream, pancakes, eggs and hashbrowns declaring: “In a city of neighborhood flavors, a candidate better show up hungry.”

The alderman cropped-out his breakfast companion but a tipster shared a photo with WGN News that shows Lopez was noshing with potential mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.

Photo provided to WGN News

Lopez declared his candidacy for mayor April 6 saying: “I am sick and tried of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship”

This week, former Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas told WGN political reporter Tahman Bradley he too is considering a run for mayor and is only waiting to line-up fundraising commitments in what is expected to be a crowded primary.

“People are going to be looking for somebody who not only has a vision for what we need to do to get this city back on track but also has the skills and the management capability,” Vallas said in the April 18 interview

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.