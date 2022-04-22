Wisconsin pair found dead were electrocuted using dangerous art technique, officials say

Wisconsin pair found dead after fire were electrocuted using dangerous art technique, officials say Fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, employs high-voltage electricity on chemically soaked wood to creates images such as these. (Woodworking Network photo)

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Two people found dead after a fire in Marathon County two weeks ago were accidentally electrocuted while using a potentially perilous technique for an art project, according to authorities.

Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, were electrocuted while they were using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning to create art, said Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Billeb.

The equipment used for fractal burning caused the electrocutions and started a fire in the garage where the two were found April 6, officials said during a news conference Thursday. The fire spread to the rest of the house.

An investigation found that Rodriguez and Carolfi had died before the fire, authorities said.

The fractal process, which uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood, has gained popularity on social media sites. Many of the designs look like lightning strikes.

The fractal process typically uses a high-voltage transformer, often repurposed from a microwave oven, to flow current across wood items soaked with a chemical solution, according to the Woodworking Network.

Some crafters use car batteries as the electrical source for fractal burning, also called the Lichtenberg process.

In 2017, the American Association of Woodturners Safety Committee established a policy discouraging fractal burning, banning it from AAW events after it killed a craftsman in Washington.

The association issued a statement saying, in part, “that the process known as fractal burning is prohibited from being used in any AAW-sponsored events, including regional and national symposia, and that AAW-chartered chapters are strongly urged to refrain from demonstrating or featuring the process in chapter events.

“Further, the process of fractal burning shall not be featured in any written or online AAW publication, except for within articles that warn against its use. AAW publications will not accept advertisements for any products or supplies directly related to the process,” the association’s policy stated.

During the Marathon County investigation, the sheriff’s office received assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Fire Marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

This story includes information from The Associated Press.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.