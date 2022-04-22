Does F1TV Have a Free Trial? Here’s How to Watch Formula One Races For Under $3

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re the ultimate racing car fan, you may want to know if F1TV has a free trial and how to watch Formula One races for little to no cost.

F1TV launched in May 2018 as a rebrand of F1 Digital+, a television feed package for Formula One races that ran from 1998 to 2002. F1TV is a streaming service that allows fans to watch Formula One races live and on-demand, as well as stream replays, interviews, shows, documentaries, archival videos and more racing car footage. In an interview with Robb Report in 2022, Formula One Group Stefano Domenicali explained how Formula One races have started attracting younger fans over recent years. “That is something we are already seeing, especially with our approach through social media and e-gaming. The Netflix series Drive To Survive has captured [interest] with a huge new—and younger—audience,” he said. He continued, “We are already seeing changes that weren’t expected in the short term, such as younger fans at the grand prix. To cater for this new type of audience, F1 wants to make the weekends a more attractive spectacle, with music events and a more festival-like atmosphere.”

He also explained the similarities in running Formula One as a brand and running a Formula One team. “Both are hard, for sure. The magnitude of this business is challenging and the responsibility is big. I don’t want to say this job is difficult, but it is complex,” he said. “There are a lot of variables to be taken into consideration, especially making decisions from both a tactical and strategic position. There is much to manage, including the interests of the fans, the teams and the shareholders. The opportunity we have next year to link everything together is a big chance to grow the sport.”

So…does F1TV have a free trial and how can one watch Formula One races for cheap—or even free. Read on for what we know about if F1TV has a free trial and how else to stream Formula One races if not on the brand’s exclusive streaming service.

How much is F1TV?

How much is F1TV ? F1TV offers two plans: TV Access and TV Pro . The TV Access plan allows subscribers to watch Formula One races on demand, including full race replays and highlight, as well as access to Formula One onboard cameras. The plan also allows subscribers to watch replays of Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races, as well as access an archive of past historic Formula 1 races. The TV Access plan costs $2.99 per month or $26.99 per year , which saves subscribers around $10 or 28 percent from the monthly price.

The TV Pro plan allows subscribers to access everything the TV Access plan has to offer (including its on-demand library), as well as the ability to live stream every track session for all Grand Prix races, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, and live stream access to Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races. The TV Pro plan costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year , which saves users around $40 or 33 percent from the monthly price. Both plans also full access to live timing features, such as live leaderboard data, real time telemetry, live driver maps, tyre usage history and team radio clips.

How to sign up for F1TV

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for F1TV’s TV Access or TV Pro plans.

Visit the F1TV page on Formula1.com Click the toggle for “Monthly” or “Annual” prices Click “ Subscribe ” for the “ TV Pro ” plan or the “ TV Access ” plan Create an account and enter your payment information Start watching Formula One races with F1TV !

Does F1TV free trial?

Does F1TV have a free trial? Currently, F1TV does not have a free trial. The best way for subscribers to try the service is to sign up for the TV Access plan for $2.99 per month to test out F1TV before committing to a subscription longterm.

What’s on F1TV?

What’s on F1TV? Depending a subscriber’s plan, F1TV has live and on-demand access to all 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship races. The service also includes an archive of full race replays and highlights from 1970 to 2022, as well as shows, such as Greatest Races , a series the revisits the best Formula One races of all time, Moments of Brilliance, series the recaps the best moments from iconic racers like Emmerson Fittipaldi and Damon Hill, and Jolyon Palmer’s Analysis: Classics , a series where former racer and Formula One commentator Jolyon Palmer invites other experts to analyze the most memorable races in Formula One history. F1TV also includes a documentaries, such as Inside Story , Beyond All Limits, Chasing the Dream and Inside Tracks.

How to watch Formula One races without F1TV

Along with F1TV, Formula One races also air on ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available to stream on services like Sling TV , Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV . Sling TV costs $35 per month , Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month , and Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month . With Hulu+ With Live TV, subscribers also have access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus , which saves them $14.98 from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Formula One races online for free

How can one watch Formula races online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream F1 events at no cost.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch Formula One for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both channels also offer 50 hours of DVR, however, only Sling Orange offers ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch Formula One races.

The best way to watch Formula One online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial . Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial , which is more than enough time to stream at least one Formula One race . Along with FOX, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Sign up for F1TV on Formula1.com .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.