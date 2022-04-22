ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TX

1 dead after rollover crash west of Memphis

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Alexandra Estep of Memphis died at the scene of a crash Thursday evening. DPS...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX
WLUC

One dead and one injured in Marinette County rollover crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A rollover crash left one dead and one injured Saturday night in Marinette County. A four-door SUV was traveling southbound on Parkway Road when it went off the road, into the ditch and rolled over with two females inside. Sally J. Williams Griese, 62, of...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
CBS Philly

Driver Strikes Woman On Sidewalk Before Crashing Into Front Porch Of West Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle before the driver crashed into a front porch of a rowhome in Philadelphia. Video shows a smashed front end of a white sedan at 38th and Parrish Streets in Mantua just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver of the vehicle struck a parked Ford Ranger and a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a front porch and coming to a stop. The driver remained on the scene and has no signs of injuries. The woman struck was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. License and Inspections on the scene examining the porch and collapsed roof of the home the car crashed into. No one inside the home was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Of Memphis#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Dps
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo 15-year-old missing, last seen April 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Amarillo Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Rhiana Baldwin. NCMEC described Rhiana as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on April 1. Anyone with information was asked to […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body of soldier that went missing after attempted rescue in Rio Grande recovered

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of the Texas National Guard soldier that went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants from drowning was recovered. The Texas Military Department identified the soldier as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22. Evans went missing on Friday after officials say he attempted to rescue […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy