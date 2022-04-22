Kosciusko County NET 43 Arrests 15 In ‘Operation Spring Showers’

NILES — A Niles man will serve prison time after he was caught selling meth while on parole. Jeremy Keith Phillips, 35, of Green Gable in Niles, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines and was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison. He has no credit for time served as he was on parole at the time of the incident. He must pay $288 in fines, costs and restitution. The prison sentence is consecutive to any parole violation sentence.

NILES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO