ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Charlotte Hornets dismiss coach James Borrego

By Mike Andrews
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrNu3_0fHE2ZYl00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

The news comes just over a week since the Hornets suffered a blow-out loss in the NBA Playoff play-in tournament – the second time in as many years.

The squad won 43 games last season, 10-more than the previous season’s COVID-shortened schedule, and finished 10 th in the Eastern Conference.

Breaking down the Hornets’ season-ending loss and the future

Statistically, the Hornets finished with its highest offensive rating in franchise history – placing them eighth in the NBA.

The defense, however, ranked 22 nd out of 30 teams.

Queen City News and Charlotte Sports Live have reached out to the Hornets organizations for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
James Borrego
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Covid#Queen City News#Charlotte Sports Live#The Associated Press#Wcbd News 2
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
CNBC

Mark Cuban says he bought the Dallas Mavericks 6 weeks after attending a game and thinking, ‘I can do better than this’

It's been over two decades since Mark Cuban had a life-changing epiphany at an NBA game. It was November 1999, at the beginning of the NBA's 1999-2000 season, when the tech billionaire was sitting a few rows back from the court at a Dallas Mavericks game, that he realized his wealth could transport him from the stands to the owner's box.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Mandana Bolourchi, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves Pro, Pat Beverley

Patrick Beverley came to the Minnesota Timberwolves in August 2021 and with him came a new WAG. Mandana Bolourchi has been something of an inspiration to her Instagram followers before she became known as Pat Beverley’s girlfriend. Now she’s earning a new legion of fans who are in awe of her style and advocacy. They are also curious about who the NBA pro’s guard is. We reveal more of their relationship and her background in this Mandana Bolourchi wiki.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy