Garden Grove, CA

Body Found in Garden Grove Apartment

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy was pending Friday to determine the cause of death of a 65-year-old man whose body was found in...

mynewsla.com

KTLA

Arrest made after 2 men found dead at Anaheim apartment complex

An arrest has been made after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning. Authorities said a third man who was taken to the hospital after he was found at the bloody scene was responsible for the killings. Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Body discovered in South LA apartment by firefighters putting out food burning on a stove

Firefighters putting out a blaze at a South Los Angeles apartment building found a body in the bathroom of one unit.The fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at three-story apartment building at 300 E. Washington Blvd. Flames were not visible from outside.Once inside, firefighters tracked smoke to one unit, where they found "food on the stove" and no fire. But a search of the unit found the body of one person down on the bathroom floor. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.The body was described only as an adult, and a name, gender or age was not immediately known, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, and the cause of death is not considered to be related to the smoke in the unit.The LAPD and LA County Coroner's Office will take over the death investigation, Stewart said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Garden Grove, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Fire Spinner Fatally Shot at Popular Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach

Friends say it is difficult to come back to Rosie's Dog Beach after a deadly shooting killed a talented fire spinner and performer there Tuesday night, but they're easing the pain through music. Less than 24 hours ago, Justin Morris, 27, who they knew as "Fluffy," was tragically gunned down.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Chippewa Falls police patrol schools as 10-year-old’s killer remains at large

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.Police have not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
CBS News

27-year-old man arrested in Tustin for attempted kidnapping outside high school

Police in Tustin arrested a 27-year-old Santa Ana man Friday morning for attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old female student in the parking lot area of Tustin High School. According to authorities, when the female student arrived to school, parked in the lot and was exiting her vehicle, she was approached by a man identified as Quinnton Roberson, who verbally threatened her and told her to get back into her car.
TUSTIN, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Pasadena high school basketball coach, referee allegedly offered alcohol, drugs for explicit photos, video of teenage girl on Snapchat

Authorities say a high school basketball coach and referee from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested for offering a teenage girl drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and video over Snapchat, and may have more victims.Alexander Rahsaan Miles, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested last Friday and is being held on $340,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. He has since been charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.Deputies at the sheriff's West Hollywood station said they started investigating Miles after a 13-year-old girl reported on March 16 that...
PASADENA, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL

