ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Appellate panel rules against Sayegh-linked challenge to remove Mendez from Paterson mayoral ballot

By Editorials
patersontimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent mayor Andre Sayegh suffered a defeat on Friday when an appellate panel ruled in favor of the City Clerk, allowing councilman Alex Mendez to remain...

patersontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Appellate Court says Mendez can run for mayor

A state appellate court will allow Alex Mendez’s name to remain on the ballot in the Paterson mayoral race , allowing Passaic County election officials to begin printing and mailing vote-by-mail ballots for the May 10 non-partisan municipal elections. The mailing of ballots, which was supposed to have commenced...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mendez
NJ.com

Outside a busy legal weed dispensary, a new normal for N.J. smokers

It was about noon outside the RISE Bloomfield marijuana dispensary on Saturday, two days after legal sales began, and Ronnie Singh was jonesing to get inside. Singh, 28, who lives about 10 minutes away in Belleville, said he works during the week as a painter in an auto body shop, so Saturday hours make scoring much more convenient.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily News

NYC Correction Department captain uses phony funeral announcement to scam co-worker out of $40,000: prosecutors

A New York City Correction Department captain out on sick leave used a phony funeral announcement complete with pictures of a man in a coffin to fend off a woman asking to know what happened to $40,000 he scammed her into investing, officials said Monday. Steve Francois, 43, is charged with grand larceny for allegedly promising his unwitting mark he could make her $15,000 on a $40,000 ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bergen Record

Retired Paterson police chief not qualified to run for Passaic County Sheriff, judges rule

Former Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald is not qualified to run for Passaic County sheriff, said a federal judge who upheld his disqualification from the race.  Oswald, who now lives in Clifton, failed to meet a three-year residency requirement for county sheriffs and was barred from the June primary ballot by County Clerk Danielle Ireland-Imhof....
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Appellate#The City Clerk
New Jersey Globe

Passaic GOP seeks to replace sheriff candidate

After the federal courts upheld a three-year local residency requirement for sheriffs, the Passaic County Republican organization is asking a Superior Court judge to allow them to put a new candidate on the June primary ballot. Republicans want to run Mason Maher, a Paterson police detective lieutenant and the president...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man held in Atlantic City child-luring case

An Essex County man accused of luring three Atlantic City teens into his car tried to explain his true intentions Friday. Yusuf Laki Johnson, 51, said he works with troubled youths as part of Newark’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was drawn to the teens after they asked for a light to smoke weed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Globe

Judge orders Union County to stop printing ballots

A state appellate court judge has ordered Union County to halt the printing and mailing of ballots for the June primary election until at least next week after agreeing to hear an appeal filed by three off-the-line candidates for Union County Commissioner. The order by a state court judge appears...
UNION COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy