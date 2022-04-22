ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville Area Museum hosting podcast series

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
 1 day ago
Jacksonville Area Museum is hosting a series of podcast about the history of Jacksonville from those who lived it or have direct knowledge of events.  (Anastasiia Krivenok/Getty Images)

There are five podcasts available, each 10 to 30 minutes long: "Dr. E.C. Bone" with David Bone; "The Old Post Office" with Postmaster Russell Scofield; "Carnation (Nestle) Plant History" with Tom Shierl; "Ruth Linear, African American historian"; and "J Capps and Sons" with George Murphy.

The podcasts are available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher by searching for Jacksonville Area Museum.

The museum is also looking for more ideas for podcast subjects. Ideas can be submitted at info@jacksonvilleareamuseum.org.

My Journal Courier

Photo: Marking milestone

Children, parents and teachers celebrate Thursday during an open house for the Jacksonville School District's Early Years Program at 516 Jordan St. The gathering was to celebrate the program's 35th anniversary, with a spirit week planned for next week. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCJB

$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $38 million sports-plex facility in Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe is right on track with construction. The 142,000 square foot facility will be the future home to a wide variety of sporting events such as basketball tournaments, gymnastic competitions, and indoor track meets. Where the events...
GAINESVILLE, FL
