Jacksonville Area Museum hosting podcast series

Jacksonville Area Museum is hosting a series of podcast about the history of Jacksonville from those who lived it or have direct knowledge of events. (Anastasiia Krivenok/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Area Museum is hosting a series of podcast about the history of Jacksonville from those who lived it or have direct knowledge of events.

There are five podcasts available, each 10 to 30 minutes long: "Dr. E.C. Bone" with David Bone; "The Old Post Office" with Postmaster Russell Scofield; "Carnation (Nestle) Plant History" with Tom Shierl; "Ruth Linear, African American historian"; and "J Capps and Sons" with George Murphy.

The podcasts are available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher by searching for Jacksonville Area Museum.

The museum is also looking for more ideas for podcast subjects. Ideas can be submitted at info@jacksonvilleareamuseum.org.



