Jonesville, MI

New salon to open in Jonesville May 2

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
Renovations are underway at Belleza Salon and Spa, located at 237 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville. The salon will open May 2 for business.

Rebekah Salazar, an experienced cosmetologist, grew up near North Adams and has worked as a hairstylist for the past seven years in Hillsdale.

In early 2021 she began the process of opening her own salon and spa and settled on the former Nash Drugs building in Jonesville.

“We both always have loved the small town feel of Jonesville and how much it offers,” Salazar said. “We especially love downtown Jonesville and have waited for a spot to open up for us to make my dream of opening a salon/spa come to life!”

Salazar said the process has been fun, but exhausting, but with the help of family and friends it’s coming to fruition.

“My husband has done the majority of the renovations and has done an amazing job. I am so thankful for all of his hard work,” Salazar said.

The salon will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.

Salazar said additional information can be found on their website at http://www.belleza-salonspa.com.

