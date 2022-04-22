Jonesville's Riverfest to return in May after COVID-19 hiatus

Jonesville’s Riverfest weekend is set to return May 21-22 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Pope, of Powers Clothing, has been involved with the annual festival since 1990 and is excited to be working on its return.

“I think people are excited to get out and about and I’m looking forward to a great weekend in Jonesville,” Pope said.

Ramshackle Brewing will kick off the festive weekend on May 20 with an open mic night and Jonesville’s Rotary Club is taking over the car show this year, Pope said.

The craft and vendor show at Carl Fast Park will resume as normal with opportunities for vendors to sign up at Powers Clothing in Jonesville or by calling (517) 849-9151.

While the carnival rides and food vendors will also return, this years canoe races will not happen and the annual Duck Derby held on the St. Joseph River has been moved to Hillsdale later this summer, Pope said, to pay homage to Domestic Harmony’s founder.

New to this year’s festival will be a corn hole tournament held on Water Street and the ‘Walk MS: Your Way’ event that started last year virtually will take place in person on at 11 a.m. May 21. Lisa Conyne, the organizer of the Walk MS event, is asking for all participants to wear orange and to pre-register at walkms.org.