ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man arrested in NY mom’s duffel bag death was handyman, boyfriend: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU3Eg_0fHE1gtb00

QUEENS, N.Y. (WPIX) — A handyman who’d had an on-and-off affair with a Queens, New York, mom allegedly stabbed her to death, put her body in a duffel bag and pulled it outside, police said Thursday.

Officers arrested David Bonola, 44, on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of stabbing Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mom of two teens, 58 times.

Gaal went out to Lincoln Center on Friday night, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said. She was back in Queens at a local bar by 11:20 p.m. and got home around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. It’s believed Bonola was either let inside or used a hidden key he knew about to get into the home around 12:30 a.m.

“A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement, a knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, resulting in her demise,” Essig said.

Bonola allegedly put Gaal into a hockey bag belonging to her son, then dumped the bag near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway — about a half a mile from her home. A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Essig said investigators found a jacket in nearby Forest Park believed to be worn by Bonola during the crime. Detectives also later found boots, a shirt and bloody bandages. They determined Bonola got medical treatment for wounds to both hands.

Once he was taken into police custody, Bonola made incriminating statements, Essig said. He has no prior arrests police know of. Bonola is the only suspect in the case.

Police said the argument before Gaal’s death was over their relationship. Though Bonola and Gaal had “reunited” early in April after breaking up, their relationship was considered at an end. In addition to what police described as an “intimate relationship” between the two, Bonola had been doing periodic work at Gaal’s home for two years.

The suspect also allegedly sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family, sources told Nexstar’s WPIX. The husband was cooperating with police and had turned over his cellphone.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at Brunswick party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Assistant district attorney accidentally shoots himself in leg, Effingham County deputies say

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant district attorney accidentally shot himself inside a Georgia courthouse earlier this month. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said Matthew Breedon accidentally shot himself in his upper leg on April 4. Breedon’s gun accidentally discharged as he was pulling out his personal gun to show it to fellow […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive, seize drugs from home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a fugitive and seized drugs from his home Wednesday, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a woman told them 32-year-old Rickey Hendrix threatened her with a gun and then stole her Nissan Altima car. The car has Georgia tags that read P3154748. U.S. Marshals served warrants […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Handyman#Murder#Duffel Bag#Lincoln Center
Complex

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Putting 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer and Turning It On

A Florida woman is in police custody after authorities claim she put a 4-year-old who was in her care into a dryer and turned it on. Per WFTV, 35-year-old Amber Chapman of Eustis, Florida was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. She is charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse after the boy was taken to the emergency room in February with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, cheeks, shoulder, stomach, and lower back.
EUSTIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy