Pharmaceuticals

Researchers Find Certain Vape Flavors More Dangerous Than Others

By Eileen Conroy
 4 days ago

The popularity of flavored e-cigarettes among teens and young adults has been a concern for some time, with an increasing amount of research pointing to the harmful effects vaping has on the health and development of young people.

According to a 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) led by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over two million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes. Even though the vapor in e-cigarettes tastes, smells, and feels harmless when inhaled and exhaled, it actually contains a multitude of heavy metals and harmful chemicals known to cause lung disease and cancer, per the CDC . It turns out that 99% of e-cigarettes also contain nicotine, which is harmful to developing brains and puts teens at a higher risk for addictions to other drugs in the future (via the CDC).

While there are health risks associated with all e-cigarettes, new research has found that certain vape flavors may pose more health risks than others.

Mint Vape Flavors May Be More Harmful To Our Health

A 2022 study published in eLife has found that mint-flavored vapes can be even worse for users. Researchers used mice subjects to observe the effects that two popular e-cigarette flavors, mint, and mango, had on their brain, heart, and overall physical health. The study used JUUL devices, a popular e-cigarette vaping option, and found that both flavors were linked to heart and lung disease as well as issues with gut health and changes within the brain that could lead to anxiety , depression, addiction, and substance abuse issues (via Medical News Today ).

While both flavors were associated with negative effects on mental and physical health, the mint-flavored vape cartridges also carried additional health risks. Study author and chief of Pulmonary Critical Care at Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System Dr. Laura Crotty Alexander reported to Medical News Today that the chemicals that make up the mint-flavored JUUL cartridges held additional risk factors for the cardiovascular system and surmised that those who used the mint flavors may be more sensitive to infections like pneumonia and COVID-19. Due to these findings, Dr. Crotty Alexander highlighted the necessity for future research to focus on flavor-specific health risks as it pertains to other vaping and e-cigarette options, per Medical News Today.

Comments / 21

Dianne Eddleman French
2d ago

They need to stop all this Nonsense and leave vapes alone! They Know cigarettes cause cancer but they are sold everywhere. Oh but wait the Government makes money off tobacco!

Reply(1)
11
Hot Potato
2d ago

I know by how I feel after almost 175 days cigarette free while vaping that vaping will save billions of people in the next 50 years

Reply
13
Mr. Dinkle
3d ago

It's "ALWAYS" may cause due to the fact that they can't come right out and state...everyone who vapes (just like everyone who smokes) is going to get lung and/or heart issues and be effected by all those other chemicals. I don't know everything and I'm not a doctor but I do have a degree in psychology and all those conditions that they mentioned can occur but what they don't say is those exact same conditions happen everyday, to everyday people, who have never smoked or vapid in their life. So, not to take away from the awareness or dangers but why don't they hardly ever mention the effects and serious issue of alcohol excessiveness and abuse? Could it be because they don't want to enter another prohibition?

Reply
8
