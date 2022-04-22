ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Got Storm Damage? Bolivar Wants To Know

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — The city of Bolivar wants to know if you received...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

STORM VIDEO: Huge piles of hail in Bolivar after storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Counties across the Ozarks were under tornado warnings Thursday evening as severe storms moved through the area. Reports of flooding and high winds came in from areas like Elkland, Conway, and Buffalo, but most weather reports from KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox viewers involved hail. The video above is from Caitlin Rummelt, who […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Bolivar among hardest hit areas from Thursday’s tornado-warned storms

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Severe storms blasted through the heart of Polk County on Thursday. Several neighborhoods in Bolivar noticed hail, flooding and heavy winds for several hours Thursday afternoon. Much of Polk County was also under a tornado warning from 5-6:30 p.m., a time period during which much of the hail and flooding occurred.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Residents react to significant storm damage in Polk County

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Unexpected storms in Polk County had people taking shelter Thursday afternoon, leading to notable damages to several roads, buildings, and homes. Polk County resident Michelle Niederklopser was near the area of the tornado-warned storm. She explains what she saw in the aftemath. “It looks like bullet...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: clouds moving out for a nice Sunday afternoon

There are still areas seeing rain this morning, primarily east of the I-435 loop. This activity should come to an end shortly. Most of the viewing area stays dry for the daylight hours today, however if you travel to the far southeast of KCTV5′s coverage area, think Henry, Pettis and Saline counties, there could be some rainfall on your Sunday. Closer to the I-435 loop, we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s. This afternoon we’ll shed some of the cloud cover and see a near-normal high of 68 with a westerly wind that isn’t nearly as strong as yesterday’s wind. It’ll be a good opportunity to be outside, although some may want a light jacket. Cooler air to start the week with Monday afternoon’s high in the upper-50s. There could be freeze/frost advisories that go out for Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to fall towards freezing. Warming up during the back half of the work week with rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy