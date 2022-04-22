ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balch Springs, TX

Driver of 18-wheeler dies in Balch Springs crash

By Andrew Greenstein
 1 day ago

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed in a crash in Balch Springs on Friday.

The Balch Springs fire marshal says the truck drove off of the northbound lanes at Elam Rd. and struck a tree.

The truck became engulfed in flames; smoke could be seen billowing from quite a distance away.

There are homes nearby, but the fire marshal says none of them were affected.

It's unclear what caused the truck to leave the roadway in the way it did.

