ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shed fire near Fort Lauderdale home extinguished; no injuries reported

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in...

wsvn.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSVN-TV

Baby found stuck in fence in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby was found stuck in a fence in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call near the 3800 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue around 9:50 a.m., Saturday. Officials said a parent went to use the restroom when the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accidents
City
Broadview Park, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wsvn#Sunbeam Television Corp
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Click10.com

Teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger identified

SUNRISE, Fla. – They were teens who had their whole lives ahead of them. They were also strangers. An 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise. Aden Perry, 17, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.
ClutchPoints

The Florida Man Mike Tyson punched out on a plane is a criminal

If you’ve been on social media the past few days, you’ve likely seen the video of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man on a plane. Allegedly, the former boxer grew impatient with the man heckling him on a JetBlue flight Wednesday night, prompting the physical attack. Since the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy