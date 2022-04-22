ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, MA

Fire concerns during warm weather with gusty winds

By Adam Strzempko
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Weather Alert for elevated fire is in effect Friday as gusty winds and low humidity creates the potential for increased brush fire risks.

It’s a nice spring day Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, but there is a downside to this kind of weather this time of year.

Brush fire contained on Richmond Road in Warwick

Despite the fire threat, many locations picked up between one and two inches of rain earlier this week we still have an elevated brush fire potential but that is typical for this time of year and the reason for that is the weather conditions.

With low humidity, warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a lack of vegetation right now, any brush fire that starts, can spread quickly. It’s important to refrain from any outdoor burning and you should make sure to properly dispose of any smoking materials.

The good news is that the winds look to be lighter as we head into the weekend.

