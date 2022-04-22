ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Christopher Bowman, 54; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 1 day ago

Christopher "Chris" Gray Bowman, 54, of Newport, died Tuesday,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

WITN

Woman sent to hospital following Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday in Elizabeth City. Elizabeth City Police say they went out to the 300 block of West Cypress Street around 1:43 p.m. after getting reports that a woman was shot. The woman...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to contain forest fire in NC community

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to contain a forest fire in the Crooked Creek Community, according to McDowell County Emergency Management. According to officials, the fire started on Cozy Cove Drive in the afternoon. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time and they are...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WITN

Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist has died after troopers say he didn’t stop at an intersection on Thursday. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 53 at Onslow Pines Road outside of Jacksonville. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to make a right onto Highway 53...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of BBQ plates sold to help firefighter with medical debt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After dedicating a career to serving the public, one Eastern Carolina firefighter is being repaid for his actions in his time of need. Jack Mozingo was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and hundreds of hungry people bought barbeque plates from Mission BBQ to help pay his medical bills.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kim Wooten explores Farmville's Dogwood Festival

WNCT's Kim Wooten talks to local about the Dogwood Festival that's happening in the first time in two years due to Covid. Kim Wooten explores Farmville’s Dogwood Festival. Local girl collecting donations for students in need. New Bern Shriners Club hosts annual Fish Fry. Bertie County calling on talented...
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

55th annual New Bern Fish Fry is on Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. — The 55th annual Shriners Club Fish Fry in New Bern is coming up. On Friday you can come out to four different locations in New Bern to purchase plates: New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Rd. Burger King, Neuse Blvd., and Glenburnie Rd. Hwy. 306 and Hwy. 55, Grantsboro Westbrooke Shopping Center, […]
NEW BERN, NC

